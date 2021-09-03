Benchmark indices have been on a record-breaking rally lately and August witnessed the stock market reaching many new highs. The BSE benchmark soared over 9 per cent last month.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Dazzling Indian equities may lose sheen on lofty valuations; steep correction likely: Analysts - September 3, 2021
- Lotus Resources’ Kaylekera feasibility study will be a critical catalyst for the stock: BW Equities - September 3, 2021
- Rally in equities takes the shine off gold investment - September 2, 2021