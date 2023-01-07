US benchmark equity indexes notched strong gains Friday after data showed that the number of jobs added in December was the smallest in two years and wage growth slowed, boosting bets for a slower …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- December Jobs Report Boosts Equities - January 6, 2023
- Prefer cheaper European stocks to US equities: Citigroup strategists - January 6, 2023
- MCAP Inc. Hires Anthony Mariniello in Equities Division - January 6, 2023