Indian benchmarks settled in red on Tuesday, dragged mainly by metal and information technology stocks. At the close, the BSE Sensex fell 208.24 points, or 0.3%, to 62,626.36, while the NSE Nifty …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Declines in Metal, IT Stocks Weigh on Indian Equities - December 7, 2022
- Repo Rate Hike Extends Losing Run of Indian Equities to Fourth Day - December 7, 2022
- Nifty Will Crash To 15000? Sell Everything And Buy Equities, Rahul Arora After RBI Monetary Policy - December 7, 2022