US equity stock indexes rose, following a sharp sell-off on Tuesday as retreating government bond yields and the dollar eased pressure on equities. The Nasdaq rose 1% to 13,191.2, with the S&P 500 up …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Declining Treasury Yields, Dollar Eases Pressure on US Equities - October 4, 2023
- If yields find a range, equities will rally, says Deutsche Bank’s Binky Chadha - October 4, 2023
- How UK equities offers opportunities to investors amid IPO challenges - October 4, 2023