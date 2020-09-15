“When the facts change, I change my mind” is a quote commonly attributed to the legendary economist John Maynard Keynes. This is sound investment advice at a time when we are experiencing events that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Deep Dive into UK equities: Time to hold your nerve? - September 15, 2020
- Chinese Equities Still on an Uptrend: Hang Seng IM’s Sit - September 15, 2020
- Equities reverse gains on heavy selling in banking, finance stocks - September 15, 2020