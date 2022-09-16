European equities and the eurozone economy, with pent-up demand from the pandemic and a surplus in savings, combined with low unemployment providing an optimistic outlook.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Deep Dive: Russia is not the only European equities story - September 16, 2022
- Sensex crashes 1093 points amid weakness in global equities - September 16, 2022
- Dollar stands tall ahead of upcoming Fed decision, equities resume slide - September 16, 2022