The research analysts covered dozens of companies from Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Turkey. The move could be a blow to Deutsche’s advisory business in the Middle East, where initial public offerings (IPO) are expected to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Deutsche Bank cuts eight equities research positions in Dubai
The research analysts covered dozens of companies from Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Turkey. The move could be a blow to Deutsche’s advisory business in the Middle East, where initial public offerings (IPO) are expected to …