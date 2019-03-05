Beleaguered banking giant Deutsche Bank has reportedly considered closing its equities trading business, according to the Wall Street Journal. The bank estimates that the business lost as much as $750 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Deutsche Bank has reportedly considered closing its equities-trading unit after hundreds of millions in losses
Beleaguered banking giant Deutsche Bank has reportedly considered closing its equities trading business, according to the Wall Street Journal. The bank estimates that the business lost as much as $750 …