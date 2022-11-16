Digital Realty’s preferred shares present better value right now over ordinary shares. Click here to find out why investors should invest in the preferred stocks of this REIT.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities trade generally lower, some attention has been given to Poland - November 16, 2022
- Digital Realty Trust, Inc. 5.250% PFD SER J: Better Investment Than DLR’s Common Equities - November 16, 2022
- Sensex, Nifty fall in early trade on weak Asian equities - November 16, 2022