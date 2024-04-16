GBP/USD holds steady at around 1.2450 after recovering from the multi-month low it touched near 1.2400 in the European morning. The USD struggles to gather strength after disappointing housing data.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Discussing the current state and future prospects of equities [Video] - April 16, 2024
- British equities fall in broad market selloff; Dr Martens tumbles - April 16, 2024
- Global equities extend selloff on Iran-Israel conflict fears - April 16, 2024