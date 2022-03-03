‘Dividends in equities are an attractive place right now,’ says Mike LaBella

Mike LaBella, Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions senior portfolio manager, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss implications of the ‘new geopolitical regime,’ how to play current volatility and more.
