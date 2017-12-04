The Senate passage of the US tax legislation on Saturday brought Republicans closer to reach their goal of providing the biggest tax cut since the 1980s to both businesses and individuals. The news provided strong support to the dollar, erasing Friday’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asia Graphics -Vietnamese equities lead Asia-Pacific price gains in November - December 4, 2017
- Dollar And Equities Sentiment Upbeat; Market Awaits Brexit Meeting - December 4, 2017
- US tax plan lifts dollar and helps sentiment on equities markets - December 4, 2017