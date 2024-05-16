The dollar skidded to multi-month lows on Thursday after U.S. core inflation hit its slowest in three years and retail sales turned flat, which pulled forward expectations for rate cuts in the world’s biggest economy.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Dollar sags as slower US inflation boosts rate cut expectations - May 15, 2024
- Dollar slides after US CPI rises less than expected - May 15, 2024
- 3 key reasons why Asian equities are compelling now - May 15, 2024