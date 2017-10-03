US equities surged to new record highs overnight on solid manufacturing data and dollar followed by gaining broadly in Asian session today. DOW jumped 152.51 points or 0.68% to close at 22557.6. S&P 500 rose 9.76 pts or 0.39% to end at 25.29.12. NASDAQ …
Dollar Strengthens as US Equities Hit Records Again, Aussie Mildly Lower after RBA
