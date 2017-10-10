Fundamental analysis and market themes. The Dollar’s recovery effort was dealt a blow between downgraded wage growth forecasts and the IMF’s US growth downgrade Risk trends have leveled off from the past two week’s surge as SPX levels out around 2,550 and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Dollar Turns Lower and US Equities Meander after IMF Update - October 10, 2017
- U.S. stocks hit new highs, Spanish equities drop - October 10, 2017
- Equities close lower on selling pressure, index sheds 489 points - October 10, 2017