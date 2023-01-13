Market benchmarks declined in early trade on Friday, dragged down by index major Reliance Industries and IT counters, along with continuous foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 273.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Domestic equities edge lower in early trade; RIL, IT scrips drag benchmarks down - January 13, 2023
- Sensex: Equities trade lower in early trade - January 13, 2023
- Equities trade lower in early trade - January 13, 2023