Trades by domestic institutional and individual investors have soared, accounting for 32 percent of trades, measured by value, on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) for the period January to November, dat …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Domestic investors’ equities trades soar - December 21, 2021
- When will FPIs start buying Indian equities? - December 21, 2021
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities, oil prices skid as Omicron threatens growth - December 21, 2021