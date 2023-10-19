Bandhan Mutual Fund (MF) advised investors that it is not the time to go overboard on equities due to high valuations.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Don’t go overboard on equities, suggests Bandhan MF; recommends this strategy - October 19, 2023
- Indian Equities End Lower for Second Consecutive Day, Weighed Down by Worries Over Israel-Hamas War - October 19, 2023
- EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah trims losses after surprise rate hike; Asian FX, equities decline - October 19, 2023