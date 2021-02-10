Dow futures rebound 100 points after equities snap six-day winning streak

U.S. stock rose early Wednesday following the regular session that snapped a six-day winning streak on Wall Street.Dow Jones Industrial Average futures implied an opening gain of more than 100 points.
