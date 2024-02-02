US benchmark equity indexes closed higher Friday, aided by a post-earnings rally in shares of Meta Platforms (META) and Amazon.com (AMZN), with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Dow, S&P 500 Hit New Closing Highs as Meta, Amazon Rally Helps Boost Equities - February 2, 2024
- European Equities Close Mostly Higher in Friday Trading; Bank, Auto Stocks Rally - February 2, 2024
- Equities Mixed and Yields Higher on Strong Jobs Report - February 2, 2024