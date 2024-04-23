WTI and Brent continues to trade in the 70s to 90s range, a level likely sustainable in the absence of escalations in the middle east or Ukraine. Natural Gas and copper remain weak, we believe an indication of slacking demand. Gold was the standout performer in March, the biggest contributor in portfolios and the only commodity we are overweight.
