US equity indexes rallied on Friday after data showed that consumer spending grew at a slower-than-expected pace last month while the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure cooled. The Nasdaq …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Easing Inflation Helps Drive Equities Higher - June 30, 2023
- Easing Inflation Rate, Tech-Led Gains Drive US Equities Higher - June 30, 2023
- Tech Leads Gains on US Equities Amid Cooling Inflation Rate - June 30, 2023