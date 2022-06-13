Bill Maldonado joined Eastspring Investments last August after a near three-decade career as CIO at HSBC Global Asset Management.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Eastspring Investments promotes equities chief after less than a year in role - June 13, 2022
- Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AnaptysBio, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANAB) - June 13, 2022
- Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) - June 13, 2022