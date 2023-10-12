Marks emphasised that ‘investors today can get fetch equity-like returns from investments in credit’ as accommodative policies take a step back.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Easy money times over, expose portfolio to credit over equities: Howard Marks - October 12, 2023
- EMERGING MARKETS-Asian equities, FX rise; markets brace for US inflation data - October 12, 2023
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying - October 12, 2023