Easy money to drive equities until mid-2021: Max Life Insurance

Equity markets are expected to rise until mid-2021 in response to the Federal Reserve’s easy money policies as high valuations will not matter to investors, India’s largest non-bank private life …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Equities Pare Losses; Crude Oil Rebounds: Markets Wrap - December 2, 2020
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities hover near record highs as stimulus hopes build - December 2, 2020
- Global equities hover near record highs as stimulus hopes build - December 2, 2020