January came and went with a bang in the world’s stock markets. At one point global equities had fallen by 6.4 per cent; in money terms that’s a loss of $9.1 trillion (€8 trillion). At one stage …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Economic pivot points won’t stop equities purring - February 12, 2022
- Truist Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) - February 12, 2022
- Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) - February 12, 2022