Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached – across …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Edison reviews on Fundsmith Emerging Equities - November 18, 2021
- ION announces the appointment of Robert Cioffi as Global Head of Equities Product Management - November 18, 2021
- Bear Resurfaces As Equities Market Dips By N49bn - November 18, 2021