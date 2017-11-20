Eichner, Lincoln Equities close on purchase of Crown Heights megaproject site

Fortress Investment Group has given a $35.4 million loan to Ian Bruce Eichner’s Continuum Company and Joel Bergstein’s Lincoln Equities for the acquisition of the site of their massive residential project in Crown Heights, The Real Deal has learned.
