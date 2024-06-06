In the recently announced election results, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 293 seats, falling short of the 353 seats won in the last elections. We expect PM Modi to form a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FIIs sell Indian equities worth $3.06 Billion in May 2024 - June 6, 2024
- Election fallout: Maintain overweight on equities, with large-cap tilt - June 6, 2024
- Why equities are your ‘best opportunity’ to beat inflation - June 5, 2024