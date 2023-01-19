Japanese yen set for its worst day since March 2020 * Malaysia central bank to hike rates to 3.00% -poll * Stocks in Jakarta set to snap a four-day rally By Jaskiran Singh Jan 18 (Reuters) – Emerging …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, equities mixed after BoJ policy surprise - January 19, 2023
- FPI’s Offloaded Indian Equities Worth $1.85 Billion In First Half Of January - January 19, 2023
- AI: A Cost-Efficient Play That Will Fuel Continued Growth of the Equities Market - January 19, 2023