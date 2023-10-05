Equities in Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan gained between 0.3% and 0.8%, while those in the Philippines and Thailand lost 0.5% and 0.3% respectively. The Indonesian rupiah and Malaysian …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, equities recover some ground as U.S. Treasuries yields moderate - October 5, 2023
- Live: Financials to lift indian equities higher | HDFC bank in focus | Opening Bell - October 4, 2023
- Zurich shuts Irish equities fund as Dublin stock market shrinks in the face of company delistings - October 4, 2023