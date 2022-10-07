Asian currencies and equities lost steam on Friday, with the South Korean won and Taiwan dollar dropping the most, as hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials reinforced the central bank’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- EMERGING MARKETS-Hawkish Fed commentary douses rally in Asian FX, equities - October 7, 2022
- PH equities index dips but peso finishes sideways - October 6, 2022
- Macro headwinds still haven’t become tailwinds for equities, says BTIG’s Jonathan Krinsky - October 6, 2022