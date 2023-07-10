Rupiah hits lowest in more than 3 months * China’s June consumer prices unchanged * U.S. jobless claim data awaited By Nausheen Thusoo July 10 (Reuters) – Asian emerging market currencies fell on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia rupiah leads losses among currencies; equities remain upbeat - July 10, 2023
- Foreign investors unlikely to go slow on investments in Indian equities soon - July 10, 2023
- Live news: Asian equities rise after Yellen’s visit to China raises hopes of thaw in relations - July 10, 2023