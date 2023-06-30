Malaysian ringgit down 5.8% in H1 * Philippines peso, Thai baht gain most on Friday * Thai baht set to lose about 3% in H1 * Indonesian rupiah top performer, up 3.8% in H1 * U.S. data fuels rate hike …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit top loser among Asian FX in first-half, equities mixed - June 30, 2023
- STOCK PRICES AND NEWS - June 30, 2023
- Equities trade mixed amid quarter-end, Tokyo CPI below ests - June 30, 2023