Most Asian currencies and equities were set for weekly gains on Friday ahead of crucial US jobs data, buoyed by prospects of US rate cuts later this year, with equities in Taiwan heading for their …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Emerging markets – Philippine pesos rising fast as Asian FX, equities set for weekly gains ahead of US jobs data - March 8, 2024
- Most Asian currencies, equities rise as US rate cut bets firm - March 8, 2024
- Quiet session sees Asian equities follow Wall St higher, markets price chances of BoJ Mar hike - March 8, 2024