SINGAPORE (Reuters): Major Asian equity markets rallied on Friday, while emerging currencies were mixed after market-beating economic data from China added to expectations that global central banks …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Emerging Markets: Singapore stocks hit one-month high as Asian equities rise as China data lifts sentiment, FX mixed - September 15, 2023
- Equities market reverses gain as ASI dips by 0.1%: Nigeria - September 15, 2023
- Quarterly Update: The Average Investor Allocation To Equities Chart And The Implications For Markets - September 15, 2023