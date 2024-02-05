MSCI’s index of emerging market (EM) equities slipped 0.4% by 0936 GMT. A basket of regional currencies dipped 0.3% against a firm dollar, and was set for its weakest session in nearly three weeks.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities market recorded new heights in January, appreciated by 35.3% in Nigeria - February 5, 2024
- EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX falter as US rate cut hopes wane; Turkish equities jump - February 5, 2024
- Dollar and equities rip higher after stellar US jobs data - February 5, 2024