Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Fund remains resilient over last one year as it clocks in robust 61% returns in the COVID marred year. The fund has heavy weightage over financials and is evenly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EP712 – Canara robeco emerging equities in focus | The Money Show
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Fund remains resilient over last one year as it clocks in robust 61% returns in the COVID marred year. The fund has heavy weightage over financials and is evenly …