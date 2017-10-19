Equites Property Fund, the high-end industrial property owner, has strengthened its UK portfolio with a deal worth nearly R700m. The group has bought a 19,909m² cross docking distribution centre in Coventry, England, for £41m. This means Equites now owns …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities acquires Coventry property - October 19, 2017
- Asian equities take bullish lead from record-setting US stocks - October 18, 2017
- Global Equities Rise, Led by Japan - October 18, 2017