Little initial impact seen from AU CPI data. – Chinese cities start to announce 2023 growth targets. – Japanese companies expected to report earnings include ABC-Mart and BIC Camera. – Fast Retailing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Several catalysts point to a potential rebound in emerging market equities in 2023 - January 11, 2023
- Equities advance after the gains on Wall Street, modest moves seen ahead of US CPI data [Jan 12th] - January 11, 2023
- Stock market live updates: Asian equities edge higher, dollar steady - January 10, 2023