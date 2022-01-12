Stocks have managed to build on Tuesday’s rally, after US CPI for December came in line with forecasts, calming some fears about the direction of inflation.” “It is good to be a bit of a commodity …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities advance while dollar weakens following US CPI - January 12, 2022
- Exclusive: Turnbridge Equities closes $500M Texas recap deal - January 12, 2022
- Equities gain for fourth straight session; Sensex up over 500 pts [details] - January 12, 2022