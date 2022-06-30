Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Camden Property Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPT) - June 30, 2022
- Three reasons why investing in European equities still make sense – JP Morgan - June 30, 2022
- Asian equities display high potential for strong returns in the year ahead: Schroders - June 30, 2022