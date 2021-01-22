Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Verizon Communications in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Verizon Communications Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:VZ) - January 22, 2021
- Invest in equities for your near-term goals the Research & Ranking way - January 22, 2021
- Pound, equities drop but downside could be limited - January 22, 2021