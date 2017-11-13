Hindenburg omens. Market valuations. Record low volatility. And, I am only scratching the surface of all the reasons paraded before investors as to why this market is, in their opinion, “too high.” So, is this time different? Have we finally conquered …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities : Anyone Else Want To Call For A Market Crash? - November 13, 2017
- Hong Kong equities buoyant as Tokyo, Sydney stocks sag - November 13, 2017
- This investor says the backdrop for equities remains supportive in 2018 - November 12, 2017