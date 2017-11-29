Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Key Indian equity indices, which traded in the green during most part of the day, provisionally closed on a flat-to-negative note on Wednesday as investors booked profits in banking and metal stocks. According to market observers …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities close flat ahead of F&O expiry, Q2 GDP data - November 29, 2017
- View from Toronto: 5 Challenges for Traders in US Equities this Week - November 29, 2017
- Clock Ticking for Equities’ Last ‘Hurrah,’ Credit Suisse Says - November 29, 2017