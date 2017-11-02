Key Indian equity indices on Thursday provisionally closed on a flat-to-negative note on the back of broadly negative global cues, coupled with heavy selling pressure in automobile, FMCG and oil and gas stocks. According to market observers, an upsurge in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities close flat; new intra-day highs for Sensex, Nifty50 (Second Lead) - November 2, 2017
- Initiating Research Reports on Banking Equities — East West, Barclays, Credit Suisse, and HSBC Holdings - November 2, 2017
- Technical Reports on IT Services Equities — Sabre, NCR Corp., ServiceNow, and Wipro - November 2, 2017