Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Key Indian equity indices, which opened in the green on Thursday, closed on a lower note on the back of weak European markets and heavy selling pressure in banking, and oil and gas stocks. The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities close in red on weak global cues, selling pressure - October 5, 2017
- Initiating Research Reports on Processed and Packaged Goods Equities — J.M. Smucker, Hostess Brands, Snyder’s-Lance, and Treehouse Foods - October 5, 2017
- Technical Research on Steel and Iron Equities — ArcelorMittal, Commercial … - October 5, 2017