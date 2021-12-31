Equities could become a ‘stockpicker’s market,’ says Andersen Capital CIO

Peter Andersen, chief investment officer with Andersen Capital Management, joins “Power Lunch” to discuss his expectations for markets amid the spread of the omicron Covid variant.
