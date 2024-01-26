-JAPAN JAN TOKYO CPI Y/Y: 1.6% V 2.0%E; CPI (EX-FRESH FOOD) Y/Y: 1.6% V 1.9%E [slowest annualized pace since Mar 2022; moves below the BOJ inflation target]; CPI (ex-fresh food, energy) Y/Y: 3.1% v …
