After the hefty sell off in the previous session, the FTSE had a muted start to Thursday, before sharply extending losses as traders react to growing geopolitical concerns and a stronger pound on the back on impressive UK retail sales figures. Retail sales …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities Dive As Risk Off Prevails Amid Rising Geopolititcal Fears - May 26, 2018
- HSBC on a hiring spree for equities business in Asia - May 26, 2018
- Italian, Spanish banks lead losses in European equities - May 25, 2018